Pigeon with coded ring, Pakistani currency found in Samba district
India
A pigeon carrying a coded ring and some Pakistani currency was found by locals near a temple in Jammu's Samba district early Saturday morning.
Sightings like this aren't new in the border areas, where pigeons are sometimes suspected of being used for smuggling or sneaking messages across the border.
Officials investigate pigeon, PIA balloon sightings
Officials have taken the pigeon in for investigation to figure out what the code and currency might mean.
This comes just after two balloons marked with Pakistan International Airlines logos were spotted on Friday and Oct. 17, adding to concerns about unusual cross-border activity in Jammu and Kashmir.