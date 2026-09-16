PIL in Bombay HC challenges Bombay Prevention of Begging Act
A new public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court is questioning the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1960.
Filed by the Centre for Promoting Democracy, the PIL argues that this law unfairly targets people living in conditions of poverty, homelessness, and destitution: basically, it lets authorities arrest and detain them based on their socio-economic condition alone.
The group says this goes against basic constitutional rights and gives too much unchecked power to officials.
Petition says law targets marginalized communities
The petition highlights how this law hits marginalized communities hardest, especially homeless persons and members of Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (DNT).
It points to a recent case in Borivali where informal workers were arrested under the act, even after being granted release.
The PIL calls out the act as outdated and harsh, saying, "it ignores the executive policy of the union seeks to rehabilitate and reintegrate persons engaged in begging" and undermines dignity, equality, and social justice.