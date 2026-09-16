PIL in Bombay HC challenges Bombay Prevention of Begging Act

A new public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court is questioning the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1960.

Filed by the Centre for Promoting Democracy, the PIL argues that this law unfairly targets people living in conditions of poverty, homelessness, and destitution: basically, it lets authorities arrest and detain them based on their socio-economic condition alone.

The group says this goes against basic constitutional rights and gives too much unchecked power to officials.