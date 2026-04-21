PIL in Delhi High Court over Arvind Kejriwal court video

PIL alleges conspiracy, seeks clip removal

The PIL claims Kejriwal, some political leaders, and journalist Ravish Kumar were involved in a conspiracy to damage the judiciary's reputation by leaking this video.

According to the petition, recording court sessions without permission breaks new rules set in 2025.

Even after complaints were made to Google and Meta on April 15, the videos are still online.

The plea wants contempt proceedings against those involved and asks social media platforms to remove the clip, arguing that such leaks threaten trust in the justice system.