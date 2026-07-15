PIL filed in Delhi HC to force-feed Sonam Wangchuk
What's the story
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking urgent medical aid for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike. The petition seeks to end his hunger strike by force-feeding him. Wangchuk's health has deteriorated rapidly since he began the indefinite hunger strike on June 28 at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. He is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged question paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.
Health concerns
'Wangchuk can die in 2 days'
The PIL, filed by activist lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, highlights that Wangchuk has lost 8.5kg during his hunger strike.
His blood pressure has also dropped to 109/70.
The petition warns that if he continues the hunger strike without medical intervention, he could lose his life within two days.
It argues that if Wangchuk dies, it would be a matter of "great shame for the country and the world."
Government response
PIL criticizes government for treating Wangchuk like hardcore criminal
The PIL also criticizes the government for treating Wangchuk like a "hardcore criminal, terrorist or traitor to the nation."
It demands that he be given proper medical attention, even if forcefully.
The petition states, "The simple thing to be done is to take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for human body to survive."
Protest details
Hunger strike part of larger protest by Cockroach Janta Party
Wancghuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, when he joined the protests organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, demanding the education minister's resignation.
CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said he had begged him to end his fast, but he "calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue'."