Amarnath, Vaishnodevi, yatras suspended for 2nd day due to rain

The administration has decided to suspend the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra till further orders.

No vehicles carrying pilgrims are being allowed to proceed from Jammu, Udhampur, or Ramban toward Srinagar.

Hundreds of pilgrims are stranded at base camps and lodging centers across several districts, including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban, and Banihal, due to this decision.