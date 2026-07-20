Amarnath, Vaishnodevi, yatras suspended for 2nd day due to rain
What's the story
The pilgrimage to the cave shrines of Amarnath, Mata Vaishnodevi, and Shiv Khori in Jammu and Kashmir has been suspended for the second consecutive day due to heavy rainfall. The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast of inclement weather. Pilgrims have been advised to stay at their respective base camps and lodging centers until conditions improve.
Travel halt
Hundreds of pilgrims stranded
The administration has decided to suspend the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra till further orders.
No vehicles carrying pilgrims are being allowed to proceed from Jammu, Udhampur, or Ramban toward Srinagar.
Hundreds of pilgrims are stranded at base camps and lodging centers across several districts, including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban, and Banihal, due to this decision.
Safety measures
Yatra to Mata Vaishnodevi shrine suspended
The yatra to the Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Reasi district's Trikuta hills has also been suspended.
Police are announcing the suspension at Katra base camp through loudspeakers.
An announcement said, "The yatra has been suspended. No pilgrim will be allowed to move towards Bhawan."
Pilgrims who reached Katra town have been advised to stay put until weather conditions improve.
Weather monitoring
Pilgrimage to Shiv Khori shrine also halted
The Shri Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district has also seen its pilgrimage suspended for the second day due to heavy rainfall.
The Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board has advised devotees to postpone their travel until further notice, citing safety concerns from adverse weather conditions.
The administration is continuously monitoring the situation and has urged devotees to check for updates before planning their visits.