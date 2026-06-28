Pilgrimage trip ends as SUV kills 4 near Saharanpur
India
A family's pilgrimage turned heartbreaking when their car, reversing after missing an exit near Saharanpur, was struck by a speeding SUV.
Four family members lost their lives, while three others are recovering in the hospital.
Victims identified as CCTV footage examined
The victims, Praveen, his wife Preeti, his elderly mother Sudesh, and nine-year-old Shivansh, were identified by police.
CCTV footage showed the car backing into fast traffic before the crash.
Authorities are reviewing evidence to piece together exactly how things unfolded as they continue their investigation.