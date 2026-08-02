Pillai family found dead in Pimpri rental, police suspect suicide
A family of three, Vinod Pillai, his wife Sirja, and their daughter Purnima, was found unconscious in their rented Pimpri home and later died.
Police believe the deaths may be a suicide connected to ongoing financial struggles.
The tragedy has prompted an investigation into what led to this heartbreaking situation.
Vinod left note, sodium nitrate found
The Pillai family had been facing tough times financially for years, even selling their home and moving into a rental.
Vinod, who studied Computer Science at IIM Ahmedabad, left a note saying no one else was responsible for their deaths.
Relatives found them unconscious after colleagues grew worried about Sirja not showing up at work.
Police also found sodium nitrate at the scene, which is thought to have caused deadly fumes.
The investigation is still underway as authorities look for more answers.