Pilot arrested for recording women with spy camera lighter
What's the story
A 31-year-old pilot, Mohit Priyadarshi, was arrested in Delhi for allegedly filming a woman without her consent using a spy camera disguised as a lighter. In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Kishangarh Village, stated that on August 30, she was at Shani Bazar when she noticed a man attempting to record objectionable videos of her using a lighter-shaped device.
Investigation progress
Police form special team to nab accused
After receiving the complaint, Kishangarh police registered a case under relevant sections and launched an investigation. A special team was formed under Inspector Ajai Kumar Yadav to probe the case. The team examined CCTV footage and circulated images of the suspect. Local beat staff and secret informers were also activated for intelligence gathering, leading to Priyadarshi's arrest based on local intelligence inputs.
Confession revealed
Accused filmed women for personal gratification
During interrogation, Priyadarshi confessed to filming women for his personal gratification. A hidden spy camera in the shape of a lighter was recovered from him. The police said he is unmarried and works as a pilot with a private airline. Based on the confession, he was arrested. Further investigation into the case is underway.