Pilot arrested for recording women with spy camera lighter

After receiving the complaint, Kishangarh police registered a case under relevant sections and launched an investigation. A special team was formed under Inspector Ajai Kumar Yadav to probe the case. The team examined CCTV footage and circulated images of the suspect. Local beat staff and secret informers were also activated for intelligence gathering, leading to Priyadarshi's arrest based on local intelligence inputs.

Confession revealed

Accused filmed women for personal gratification

During interrogation, Priyadarshi confessed to filming women for his personal gratification. A hidden spy camera in the shape of a lighter was recovered from him. The police said he is unmarried and works as a pilot with a private airline. Based on the confession, he was arrested. Further investigation into the case is underway.