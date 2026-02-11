'Pilot crash-landing in field': Air India flight's black box transcripts
"A shocking report says a pilot on Air India Flight 171 "almost certainly intentional" switched off both engine fuel switches just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad in June 2025. The crash killed 241 of 242 people onboard, plus 19 on the ground—leaving families devastated and many demanding answers."
Probe rules out technical failure, points to human action
The official probe confirmed the fuel switches were set to CUTOFF just three seconds after takeoff.
Cockpit audio caught someone asking, "Why did you turn off the engines?" with another voice replying, "It wasn't me."
Simulations ruled out technical failure, pointing to human action. This has led to calls for an independent inquiry.
Air India announces initial payout to bereaved families
Amid the controversy, Air India announced an initial (unconditional) payout of ₹25 lakh to each bereaved family.