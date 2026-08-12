'Pilot seemed high, eyes...red': Passenger on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight
What's the story
A passenger on the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, which suffered severe turbulence and dropped 300 feet, has alleged that the pilot appeared "high" before takeoff. The claim comes after the pilot tested positive for marijuana in a second test. The August 4 incident injured 24 people, 20 passengers and four crew members, and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
Test confirmation
Pilot tested positive for marijuana in confirmatory test
Initially, the pilot-in-command (PIC) underwent a psychoactive substance test after landing in Delhi, as per standard operating procedures.
This test was "non-negative," requiring confirmatory testing. The confirmatory test confirmed the presence of marijuana in the PIC's system.
An official told Hindustan Times, "The pilot in question has tested positive in the confirmatory test. He tested positive for marijuana."
Passenger account
Passenger's shocking revelation
After the test result, a passenger on the flight, who traveled with his brother, told NDTV that the PIC looked "very slow to respond."
"My brother and I were the last passengers to board the flight and the pilot boarded with us. I spoke to him and asked him whether the flight was on time and whether we were late. He was very slow to respond and his eyes were red. I told my brother then that he seemed high."
Passenger injuries
Flight left many passengers injured
The turbulence incident left many passengers injured, with some suffering head and back injuries.
A passenger told news agency ANI that the flight suddenly stopped and flipped around for 2-3 minutes while most were asleep.
"Around 15-20 passengers got injured. Somebody's head was hit, a baby was injured, and my lower back was injured. My brother's shoulder was hit, and his eardrums are also damaged," he said, adding that they would seek action against Air India for the damages incurred.
Co-pilot
Co-pilot believed to have taken control of the aircraft
Sources told TOI that the PIC was allegedly acting under the influence of a psychoactive substance, with the cabin crew having to help him back to his seat.
They said the PIC had been sitting on the cockpit floor and trying to smoke out before the cabin crew helped him.
The co-pilot is believed to have taken control of the aircraft when it suddenly lost altitude.
The PIC was reportedly standing and leaning behind the co-pilot's seat during this time.
Ongoing investigation
Air India promises full cooperation with authorities
The AAIB is now collecting and examining all relevant evidence in the case. This includes examining the aircraft, its systems, flight data, operational records, medical information, and interviewing concerned persons.
Conclusions will be drawn only after a complete examination of all material evidence.
An Air India spokesperson said they cannot comment on the findings due to the ongoing investigative process but promised full cooperation with authorities involved.