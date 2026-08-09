Pilot of Phuket-Delhi flight under probe for possible drug use
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intensified its scrutiny of the Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi. This comes after initial psychoactive-substance screening of the pilot-in-command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. The development follows media reports suggesting that the pilot had failed a post-flight dope test. However, DGCA clarified that the pilot hasn't been confirmed to have tested positive yet.
Flight details
Flight AI2379 experiences turbulence, injuring passengers
The turbulence incident on August 4 saw flight AI2379 suddenly lose altitude by about 300 feet during cruise.
The Airbus A320, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, later stabilized and landed safely in Delhi.
Although several passengers and crew members sustained minor injuries, no serious injuries were reported initially.
Investigation underway
Incident classified as 'Serious incident,' under probe
The DGCA has classified the incident as a "Serious Incident" and is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu confirmed that the DGCA was investigating the turbulence incident.
An Air India spokesperson said, "We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols."
Roster removal
Both pilots removed from duty
Pending the completion of the investigation and confirmatory testing, both pilots have been removed from duty by the DGCA. Further action will be determined based on findings from both the AAIB probe and confirmatory tests.
Air India has said it conducts regular drug testing of crew members as per civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight incident, and cooperates with relevant authorities on findings.