Pilots' body urges Modi to give flydubai captain bravery award
What's the story
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommending an appropriate National Bravery Award/national civilian recognition for flydubai pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, for saving the lives of 174 passengers. Machchhar had fought off the co-pilot, who allegedly tried to crash the plane headed to Tel Aviv. In the process, he was stabbed but he managed to open the cockpit door and alert the crew and passengers.
Emergency landing
Machchhar's bravery and leadership
"Despite his injuries and the threat inside the flight deck, Capt Smit continued to discharge his responsibilities as Pilot-in-Command," the federation said.
The aircraft was subsequently diverted safely to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Two other flydubai pilots, who were passengers on board, assisted in taking control of the aircraft after Machchhar opened the cockpit door.
Twitter Post
Read letter here
The Federation of Indian Pilots requests the Prime Minister's Office to kindly consider flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for an appropriate National Bravery Award / national civilian recognition, in accordance with the applicable Government of India provisions and after due… pic.twitter.com/GYC7gIFdrg— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026
Ongoing probe
He demonstrated 'extraordinary courage, resilience'
FIP president Capt CS Randhawa said Machchhar's conduct during the September 30 incident warranted "special recognition."
"Capt Smit was reportedly himself seriously injured during the incident. Nevertheless, instead of allowing his personal injuries and the unprecedented threat to compromise his responsibilities, he continued to focus on the safety of the aircraft and the people on board," Randhawa said.
He said the pilot's actions demonstrated "extraordinary courage, resilience, situational awareness, leadership and devotion to duty."
MP
Milind Deora advocates Ashoka Chakra for pilot
Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has also written to PM Modi, recommending the award of the Ashoka Chakra to Machchhar.
He wrote, "What Captain Machchhar did that day went far beyond the responsibilities of his profession."
The Shiv Sena MP also expressed "deep pride" in Machchhar as a Mumbaikar and pointed to public calls for Machchhar to be considered for the Ashok Chakra.
"The Ashoka Chakra is...highest peacetime gallantry decoration and, importantly, its eligibility extends to civilian citizens," Deora wrote.
Pilot background
Captain Machchhar's background and recovery
Captain Machchhar hails from Mumbai and has over 13 years of flying experience, including more than 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command.
He was with SpiceJet for over 11 years before joining flydubai in June 2022.
After the incident, he was first hospitalized in Tabuk and later shifted to Abu Dhabi for further treatment. He is now recovering and remains stable.