Pinarayi Vijayan heads to Supreme Court over bribery FIR
Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is heading to the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court ordered an FIR against him, his daughter Veena T, and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas in a high-profile bribery case.
The case centers on alleged illegal payments from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Veena's now-closed company.
The Supreme Court will look into it on October 26, right after the Dussehra break.
Kerala HC dismisses Vijayan family appeals
The Kerala High Court recently dismissed appeals from Vijayan's family, saying accused people don't get a say before an FIR is filed in corruption cases.
This all started after the Enforcement Directorate reported suspicious payments linked to CMRL.
Meanwhile, Vijayan has also asked for protection from any harsh action while things play out in court.