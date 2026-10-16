Pinarayi Vijayan heads to Supreme Court over bribery FIR

Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is heading to the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court ordered an FIR against him, his daughter Veena T, and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas in a high-profile bribery case.

The case centers on alleged illegal payments from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Veena's now-closed company.

The Supreme Court will look into it on October 26, right after the Dussehra break.