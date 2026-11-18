Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly, visited Attappadi to meet tribal families grieving recent infant deaths.

He is asking the government to give each family ₹5 lakh as compensation and is pushing for urgent action to prevent more tragedies.

Vijayan called out local health centers for not supporting pregnant women and flagged that key health care staff and services have been pulled back, making things even tougher.