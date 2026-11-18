Pinarayi Vijayan seeks ₹5L per family after Attappadi visit
Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly, visited Attappadi to meet tribal families grieving recent infant deaths.
He is asking the government to give each family ₹5 lakh as compensation and is pushing for urgent action to prevent more tragedies.
Vijayan called out local health centers for not supporting pregnant women and flagged that key health care staff and services have been pulled back, making things even tougher.
Keralam Human Rights Commission orders probe
Vijayan also criticized the halt of support programs for pregnant women, urging the state to step up its health care game.
The Keralam State Human Rights Commission has now ordered an investigation into these infant deaths, hoping this will finally bring some real change for Attappadi's vulnerable families.