Pinarayi Vijayan summoned by ED in CMRL Exalogic bribery case
Former Kerala chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a bribery case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and his daughter's now-closed company, Exalogic Solutions.
After the Kerala High Court directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a case in the alleged bribery case, Vijayan rushed to the Supreme Court asking for protection from any harsh action.
The top court is expected to look at his plea after the Dussehra break.
Kerala HC rejects Vijayan family plea
The Kerala High Court recently turned down applications from Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and her husband, P A Mohamed Riyas, saying people accused of corruption don't get a hearing before an FIR is filed.
The ED claims CMRL paid 2.78 crore rupees to Exalogic under the guise of IT consultancy services, raising questions about possible money laundering involving Vijayan's family.