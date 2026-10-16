Pinarayi Vijayan summoned by ED in CMRL Exalogic bribery case

Former Kerala chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a bribery case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and his daughter's now-closed company, Exalogic Solutions.

After the Kerala High Court directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a case in the alleged bribery case, Vijayan rushed to the Supreme Court asking for protection from any harsh action.

The top court is expected to look at his plea after the Dussehra break.