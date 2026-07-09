Pinarayi Vijayan visits Wayanad landslide at Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel site

Five dead 3 missing in Wayanad

Vijayan also stopped by a relief camp and checked in with injured survivors at a local hospital.

So far, five people have lost their lives, two bodies were found just today, and three are still missing.

Of the 10 injured, three have been discharged while four remain stable in hospital care; sadly, two of the three in intensive care are critical.

Rescue teams are pushing ahead despite tough weather conditions.