Pinarayi Vijayan visits Wayanad landslide at Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel site
Kerala's Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan visited Kalladi in Wayanad on Thursday, where a landslide struck during work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project.
The project aims to boost travel between Wayanad and Kozhikode, but heavy rain has complicated rescue efforts.
Senior CPI(M) leaders joined Vijayan at the site to assess the situation.
Five dead 3 missing in Wayanad
Vijayan also stopped by a relief camp and checked in with injured survivors at a local hospital.
So far, five people have lost their lives, two bodies were found just today, and three are still missing.
Of the 10 injured, three have been discharged while four remain stable in hospital care; sadly, two of the three in intensive care are critical.
Rescue teams are pushing ahead despite tough weather conditions.