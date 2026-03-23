'Pirates, rough weather threaten on Gulf of Aden voyage'
Harman Singh, a merchant navy captain from Chandigarh, just wrapped up a 35-day journey commanding the Pyxis Pioneer LPG tanker from Texas to Mangaluru.
He and his crew delivered over 16,700 tons of fuel, navigating tricky weather; he has previously faced pirate threats near the Gulf of Aden on other voyages.
How he became a captain
Singh's career began right after school, thanks to encouragement from his principal and dad.
With 18 years in the merchant navy, he's worked his way up to captain.
Life at sea
Life at sea isn't all smooth sailing: Singh's team faces real threats like pirates near Somalia (they had armed guards on that voyage) and rough weather that can force stops.
To dodge conflict zones in West Asia this time, they took the long way around Africa.
Plus, keeping LPG at minus 42 degrees Celsius means a constant focus on safety for everyone on board.