'Pirates, rough weather threaten on Gulf of Aden voyage'

Singh's career began right after school, thanks to encouragement from his principal and dad. With 18 years in the merchant navy, he's worked his way up to captain.

Life at sea

Life at sea isn't all smooth sailing: Singh's team faces real threats like pirates near Somalia (they had armed guards on that voyage) and rough weather that can force stops.

To dodge conflict zones in West Asia this time, they took the long way around Africa.

Plus, keeping LPG at minus 42 degrees Celsius means a constant focus on safety for everyone on board.