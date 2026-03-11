Pit bull bites head constable in Rajasthan during investigation
India
A police visit in Bikaner, Rajasthan, took a wild turn when a pit bull attacked Head Constable Mali Jakhar on March 2.
Jakhar and her team were at Manisha Modi's house for an investigation when a girl opened the door, brought out the dog, and then closed it again.
The pit bull went after Jakhar, leaving her with several bite wounds.
Jakhar files complaint
Jakhar was quickly helped by fellow officers Sharda and Mukesh, who got her to the hospital.
Jakhar has filed a complaint saying the dog was let loose on purpose to stop their investigation.
Station House Officer Vikram Vishnoi assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.