Pitampura Ramlila to burn 30-foot cockroach effigy to promote cleanliness
At this year's Ramlila in Delhi's Pitampura, organizers will burn a giant 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside Ravan.
The idea is to highlight the importance of cleanliness as part of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.
This unusual move comes just as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is protesting for more government accountability, but committee president Ashok Goel, a BJP MLA, says there's no political motive, just a focus on fighting filth and dirt.
Ashok Goel denies political motive
Goel explained that burning the cockroach effigy is about promoting cleanliness and celebrating good over evil, not about politics.
Meanwhile, CJP continues its own protests for fair elections and government accountability, including alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.