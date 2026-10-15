Pitampura Ramlila to burn 30-foot cockroach effigy to promote cleanliness

At this year's Ramlila in Delhi's Pitampura, organizers will burn a giant 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside Ravan.

The idea is to highlight the importance of cleanliness as part of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

This unusual move comes just as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is protesting for more government accountability, but committee president Ashok Goel, a BJP MLA, says there's no political motive, just a focus on fighting filth and dirt.