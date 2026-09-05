Pithead coal stock 85 million tons enough for 36 days
India
85 million tons of coal stock is available at pitheads, enough to keep things running for the next 36 days even if demand stays high.
The Ministry of Coal says Coal India Limited (CIL) has ramped up production as the heavy rains ease off, with August supplies rising by more than 5% compared with last year.
CIL restores waterlogged areas, output rises
CIL is not just mining more: it is restoring submerged/waterlogged areas through augmented pumping, repair of internal haul roads is progressing, and augmenting CHP-Silo mechanisms, clearing rail tracks at loading points and yards, and creating additional crushing capacity.
With daily output jumping from 1.36 million tons to 1.7 million tons in early September, power plants across India should see steadier supplies ahead.