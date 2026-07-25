Piyush Goyal calls clip doctored, FIR registered for viral deepfake
India
A deepfake video showing Union Minister Piyush Goyal making fake threats against NEET exam protesters went viral on social media this week.
Goyal called the clip "maliciously doctored" and reported it to the police, leading to an FIR.
Several links to the video were taken down from social media, government sources said.
Deepfake emerged amid Jantar Mantar protests
The fake video popped up during ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar over medical exam reforms.
Fact-checkers warned that Pakistani propaganda accounts were circulating the video.
Goyal urged everyone not to fall for unverified posts and said strict legal action is coming for those behind the deepfake.
He also reminded people to trust only reliable sources online.