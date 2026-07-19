Piyush Goyal ends 5-day Europe tour to fast-track India-EU FTA
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just finished a five-day trip across Spain, Belgium, Finland, and Estonia, aiming to strengthen India's trade and tech partnerships with Europe.
The big goal? To fast-track the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) and open up more opportunities for both sides.
Goyal advances trade payments and tech
In Spain, Goyal pitched an annual joint commission meeting and rolled out his "10x10x10" plan to boost trade, investment, and tourism tenfold over the next decade.
Talks also included connecting India's UPI payments with Spain's Bizum system.
In Brussels, the India-EU Trade and Technology Council set its action plan for 2026-27 and approved more Indian fisheries exports.
Over in Finland, discussions focused on AI, clean energy, and circular economy, and Estonia backed moving ahead quickly on the FTA.