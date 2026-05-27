Piyush Goyal in Toronto pushes India Canada trade and investment
India
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Toronto this week, meeting top Canadian CEOs to give a push to trade and investment between the two countries.
The focus? Teaming up on things like finance, infrastructure, green farming, and critical minerals processing, areas that matter for jobs and future technology.
Goyal discusses food, energy, rare earths
Goyal chatted with McCain Foods's CEO about making food processing and cold storage more sustainable, while Fairfax Financial's chairman discussed investing in India's clean energy and logistics.
He also met Sun Life and TD Bank heads about growing insurance and fintech partnerships. Plus, talks with Neo Performance Materials centered on rare earths.