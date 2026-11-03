Piyush Goyal: India will make TBMs if China limits exports
India says it's prepared to make its own tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) if China limits their supply, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
With China set to require export licenses for TBMs starting November 18, India doesn't want its big infrastructure projects, like underground metros, held up.
Goyal made it clear, "If they don't give us tunnel-boring machines, we will develop it in India. India is not someone who will give in," he said.
Indian startups developing rare-earth-free motors
Goyal also pointed out that Indian startups are already working on technology like rare-earth-free motors, which are critical for rare earth elements, including electronics and defense equipment.
While India is aiming for more self-reliance in key sectors, Goyal said he still hopes relations with China can improve, as long as there aren't new roadblocks.