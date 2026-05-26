Piyush Goyal meets Mark Carney in Canada to advance CEPA
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Canada to push forward the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Goyal brought greetings from PM Modi, and recalled Carney's recent visit to India, saying it added momentum to the partnership.
Mark Carney calls CEPA 'game changer'
They're aiming to wrap up the CEPA soon, which could seriously boost trade and jobs for both sides.
Carney called it a "game changer" for Canadian workers and businesses, as it opens up access to India's huge market.
The talks also touched on opportunities in energy, agri-food, tech, and education.
Goyal vows CEPA final by year-end
Goyal said India is committed to finalizing the deal by year-end.
He expects trade between the two countries to jump from $17 million now to $50 billion by 2030, so this partnership could really shake things up for both economies.