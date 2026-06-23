Piyush Goyal presses US Trade Representative Greer to finalize pact

Tariffs, market access and forced labor

India wants lower tariffs to help its exporters compete with countries like Vietnam, but some big sticking points, like tariff adjustments and better market access, are still up in the air.

Meanwhile, the US has flagged concerns about forced labor imports from India and is considering an extra 12.5% tariff on certain goods.

Public hearings are set for July 7, and India says it's working closely with US officials to sort things out.