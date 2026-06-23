Piyush Goyal presses US Trade Representative Greer to finalize pact
India
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi, pushing to finalize a new trade agreement.
Talks started last year and are now focused on ironing out last-minute issues before the U.S.'s temporary 10% tariff policy ends on July 24.
Tariffs, market access and forced labor
India wants lower tariffs to help its exporters compete with countries like Vietnam, but some big sticking points, like tariff adjustments and better market access, are still up in the air.
Meanwhile, the US has flagged concerns about forced labor imports from India and is considering an extra 12.5% tariff on certain goods.
Public hearings are set for July 7, and India says it's working closely with US officials to sort things out.