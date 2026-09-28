Piyush Goyal says India explores UAE LPG LNG subsea pipelines
India is stepping up its partnership with the UAE, exploring the possibility of the UAE becoming a more important source of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) that we require to keep the country's energy supply strong.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared that they're even looking into subsea pipelines to make gas transport smoother and more reliable.
UAE eyes space startups, ports, shipbuilding
The UAE isn't just helping India diversify its energy sources; the UAE is looking at opportunities in sectors including space, startups, ports, and shipbuilding.
There's also a push to trade using local currencies, with the UAE's use of India's UPI payment system increasing quickly.
As Goyal put it, "UAE being a trusted partner," they are working with them to expand strategic petroleum reserves in India, especially as global events shake up supply chains.