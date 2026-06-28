Piyush Goyal says 'Made in India' tag wins global respect

Goyal praises Florence Shoe Company founder

Goyal also praised Florence Shoe Company's founder, Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna, for championing Indian craftsmanship and supporting rural jobs and women's empowerment.

His comments came as India and the UK prepare to roll out a new trade agreement on July 15, 2026.

The deal means Indian leather and footwear will get duty-free access to the UK opening doors for more jobs, investment, and international recognition.