Piyush Goyal says 'Made in India' tag wins global respect
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently highlighted how the "Made in India" tag is earning global respect for quality and trust.
He shared a cool story about Florence Shoe Company from Tamil Nadu: a Hugo Boss shoe they made was spotted at Cairo Airport, proudly labeled "Made in India."
For Goyal, it's proof that Indian products are making their mark worldwide.
Goyal praises Florence Shoe Company founder
Goyal also praised Florence Shoe Company's founder, Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna, for championing Indian craftsmanship and supporting rural jobs and women's empowerment.
His comments came as India and the UK prepare to roll out a new trade agreement on July 15, 2026.
The deal means Indian leather and footwear will get duty-free access to the UK opening doors for more jobs, investment, and international recognition.