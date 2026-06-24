Piyush Goyal to visit UK ahead of CETA and DCC

Goyal to meet British business leaders

Goyal will meet UK officials and business leaders, focusing on making it easier for Indian exports, improving job opportunities for professionals, and cutting through red tape.

He'll talk with top executives from HSBC and Rolls-Royce about investments and partnerships, hoping these moves help reach a $120 billion trade target by 2030.

The DCC is especially important for Indian workers in the UK it means they won't have to pay social security fees in both countries anymore.