Piyush Goyal to visit UK ahead of CETA and DCC
India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal is off to the UK from June 25 to 27, 2026, to review preparations for the implementation of two major agreements: the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC).
Both are set to launch on July 15, 2026, aiming to boost trade and make things smoother for professionals between the two countries.
Goyal to meet British business leaders
Goyal will meet UK officials and business leaders, focusing on making it easier for Indian exports, improving job opportunities for professionals, and cutting through red tape.
He'll talk with top executives from HSBC and Rolls-Royce about investments and partnerships, hoping these moves help reach a $120 billion trade target by 2030.
The DCC is especially important for Indian workers in the UK it means they won't have to pay social security fees in both countries anymore.