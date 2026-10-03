Piyush Goyal urges Nike to invest in India at G20
India
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Nike executives on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers's Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and encouraged them to "Just Do It" by investing more in India.
He used the brand's own slogan to invite Nike to get more involved, especially in manufacturing and local sourcing.
Goyal highlights India growth potential
Goyal highlighted India's massive growth potential and said there is room for brands like Nike to play a bigger role in the country's supply chains.
While Nike already has a presence through stores and online, this push is about deepening its commitment as part of wider trade talks aimed at boosting global investment in India.