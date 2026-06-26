Piyush Goyal wins UK India Award for strengthening trade ties
India
India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal just picked up the UK-India Award for his big role in making India and the UK closer partners.
The award spotlights how he's helped ramp up trade and teamwork between the two countries.
Awards highlighted India UK partnership
Goyal got the award at this year's UK-India Awards, an event that celebrates standout contributions in business, culture, and diplomacy.
He shared the spotlight with his UK counterpart and Manoj Ladwa (founder of India Global Forum).
The awards really highlighted how India and the United Kingdom are stepping up their partnership on a global stage.