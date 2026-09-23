PK Mishra warns COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war hurt India's growth
India
India's economy is feeling the heat from global issues like COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and unrest in West Asia, according to PK Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister.
Speaking at a major banking event on Wednesday, he pointed out that shifting alliances and supply chain changes are making things even trickier for India's growth.
Mishra urges manufacturing and skill reforms
Mishra urged everyone to stay alert and called for smart reforms, like boosting local manufacturing and skill development, to tackle India's trade deficit.
He also said attracting more foreign investment is key, but that means keeping tax policies steady.
Looking ahead, he emphasized building up funding for infrastructure and innovation so India can move from an emerging economy to a global leader.