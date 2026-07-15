Plane carrying Nand Kishore Goenka remains lands on closed runway
India
A chartered plane bringing the remains of Nand Kishore Goenka (father of former Rajya Sabha MP and Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra) accidentally landed on a closed runway at Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen International Airport on Tuesday.
The pilot mistook an old, unused runway for the new one, but thankfully, everyone on board, including family members, was safe.
Plane hit runway reflector, no injuries
During landing, the plane hit a runway reflector, causing some damage to its wing.
No one was hurt, but airport officials are checking the aircraft and looking into what went wrong.
Early reports point to pilot error, and authorities say they are taking the incident seriously.