Planned Chennai power outage June 14 from 9am to 5pm
India
Heads up, Chennai! Several neighborhoods will have a planned power outage on Sunday, June 14, from 9am to 5pm.
The electricity department is doing some maintenance and upgrades, so the lights will be out for a bit, but officials say power might come back sooner if things wrap up early.
Vallam-Vadakal residents urged to charge devices
If you live in Vallam, Vadakal, Sirukadu, Salaiyanur, Palanallur, Mettupalayam, Vallamkandigai, or Echur (all under the Vallam-Vadakal substation), get ready for the disruption.
Authorities suggest charging your phones and laptops ahead of time. Businesses should plan for backup power, and anyone relying on electricity for medical needs should take extra care.
This upgrade aims to make future outages less likely.