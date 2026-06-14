Planned Chennai power outage June 14 from 9am to 5pm

Vallam-Vadakal residents urged to charge devices

If you live in Vallam, Vadakal, Sirukadu, Salaiyanur, Palanallur, Mettupalayam, Vallamkandigai, or Echur (all under the Vallam-Vadakal substation), get ready for the disruption.

Authorities suggest charging your phones and laptops ahead of time. Businesses should plan for backup power, and anyone relying on electricity for medical needs should take extra care.

This upgrade aims to make future outages less likely.