Planned power cuts in Hyderabad Thursday for Sivarampalli maintenance
Heads up, Hyderabad! There will be planned power cuts this Thursday as part of maintenance work in the Sivarampalli section.
The shutdowns are happening to boost reliability and prevent future glitches, so expect daytime disruptions across a few neighborhoods.
Hyderabad outages scheduled by area
Adarshannagar, Manjubar, Aranghar Pista House, Kings Sarenya, Lakshminarayana Villas, and Metro Convention will lose power from 11am to 12:30pm.
Sulemannagar, Chinthalmet, and Pahdi go offline from 1:30pm to 3pm
Babanagar and NTR Nagar will face outages starting at 3pm.
Authorities advise preparing and checking updates
Authorities suggest charging your devices early, storing drinking water, and finishing chores before the shutdowns begin.
Restoration times might shift depending on weather or maintenance progress: check with your local electricity office for updates.