Planning anything in February? Check these bank holidays
Planning anything in February? Heads up—there are nine bank holidays this month, thanks to RBI's schedule.
All Sundays and the second (Feb 14) and fourth (Feb 28) Saturdays are off, plus a few regional festivals sprinkled in.
Since February is already short, these closures might sneak up on you.
These days are off
Banks across India will shut on Sundays (Feb 1, 8, 15, and 22).
Some states get extra breaks for Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Feb 1), Mahashivratri (Feb 15), Losar in Sikkim (Feb 18), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Maharashtra cities (Feb 19), and Statehood Day in the Northeast (Feb 20).
But don't worry—ATMs, UPI, and online banking keep running as usual.
Just remember: cheque clearing pauses on these days.
Stock market will be open on Budget day
Stock markets will stay open for Budget day trading on Feb 1 from 9am to 3:30pm—even if your bank is closed.