PM-CARES fund received ₹1,162.92cr but only ₹16.47cr spent during 2023-25

The PM CARES Fund reported an expenditure of ₹87.8 lakh during FY25, mainly for the PM CARES for Children Scheme.

Since its foundation, the fund has received ₹14,766.95 crore in donations and spent ₹8,133.29 crore till 2024-25, with the majority of the expenditure happening during the pandemic.

This scheme was launched in March 2020 to deal with "any kind of emergency or distress situation" in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.