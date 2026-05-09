PM-KISAN 23rd payout expected July 2026 ₹6,000 for farmers
India
Good news for farmers, PM-KISAN's 23rd payout is expected in July 2026.
This scheme gives small and marginal farmers ₹6,000 a year, split into three direct transfers of ₹2,000 each.
Since it began in 2019, the government has sent out over ₹4.25 lakh crore through 22 installments.
PM Modi credited ₹18,640 cr
On March 13, PM Modi released the latest (22nd) installment from Guwahati, directly crediting ₹18,640 crore to more than nine crore farmers' accounts, a clear sign the government is sticking with this support.
To qualify, you need to be an Indian citizen with cultivable land and not receive a pension of at least ₹10,000 a month.
Don't forget: e-KYC is mandatory and can be done online or at Common Service Centers for smooth payments next time around!