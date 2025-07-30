PM-Kisan payout of ₹20,500cr to be announced on August 2
Big news for farmers—Prime Minister Modi is set to announce a fresh ₹20,500 crore payout under the PM-Kisan scheme on August 2, straight from Varanasi.
This move will reach about 9.7 crore farmers across India.
Since its start in 2019, the scheme has already sent out ₹3.69 lakh crore directly into farmers' bank accounts to help with their agricultural needs.
How farmers can ensure they keep getting payments
Under PM-Kisan, eligible farmers get ₹6,000 a year in three installments.
To keep getting these payments, they need to finish their e-KYC and link Aadhaar with their bank accounts—plus keep land records updated.
These steps are meant to make sure the money actually lands with those who need it most.
Preparations for the big announcement are already underway in Varanasi, with top officials working behind the scenes to keep things smooth.