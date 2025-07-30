PM-Kisan payout of ₹20,500cr to be announced on August 2

How farmers can ensure they keep getting payments

Under PM-Kisan, eligible farmers get ₹6,000 a year in three installments.

To keep getting these payments, they need to finish their e-KYC and link Aadhaar with their bank accounts—plus keep land records updated.

These steps are meant to make sure the money actually lands with those who need it most.

Preparations for the big announcement are already underway in Varanasi, with top officials working behind the scenes to keep things smooth.