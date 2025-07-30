Next Article
Lalu Yadav's land-for-jobs case trial continues as SC denies stay
The Supreme Court has turned down RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's request to pause his trial in the land-for-jobs case.
Lalu wanted a break until August 12, hoping for relief from the Delhi High Court on a related petition.
But the top court said moving forward with charges won't impact his challenge.
Judges call out stalling
Despite his legal team asking for more time—mainly because a senior lawyer wasn't available—the judges kept things rolling, calling out any stalling tactics.
Lalu doesn't have to appear in person right now, but he's still facing accusations of swapping railway jobs for land when he was Railway Minister (2004-2009).
The trial continues as planned.