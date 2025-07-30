Next Article
Gurugram: Video of woman, pet dog fighting goes viral
A woman was bitten by a pet Husky at a residential complex on Gurugram's Golf Course Road on July 27.
The struggle to separate them, caught on video, has got people talking about how pets are managed in apartment buildings and whether enough is being done to keep everyone safe.
Pet dog attacks woman in Gurugram
This isn't the first time dog-related incidents have made headlines in Delhi NCR.
After several recent attacks—some involving strays and even leading to fatalities—there's growing pressure for stricter rules around pet ownership.
Even politicians like MP Karti Chidambaram are urging the government to step in, highlighting just how seriously everyone is taking public safety right now.