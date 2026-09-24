PM-KISAN prepares 24th payout for October 2026, date pending
India
PM-KISAN is gearing up for its 24th payout in October 2026, though the exact date isn't out yet.
Last time, over ₹18,880 crore reached more than 9.44 crore farmers.
This scheme gives eligible farming families ₹6,000 a year, split into three installments, straight to their bank accounts.
Landholding farmers finish e-KYC, check payments
If you're from a landholding farmer family with cultivable land (and not an institutional landholder or certain serving or retired government employees, like doctors), you could be eligible, but don't forget to finish your e-KYC on the PM-KISAN portal.
To see if your payment's landed, just use the "Know Your Status" feature online for quick updates.