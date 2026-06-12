PM Kisan Samman Nidhi ₹2,000 installment expected soon for farmers

e-KYC and land verification required

To keep getting payments, farmers need to finish their e-KYC and get their land records verified.

You can do e-KYC online with an OTP or face scan, or visit a Common Service Center for biometric verification.

Checking your payment status is simple, just head to the official PM Kisan site, go to "Farmers Corner," and enter your Aadhaar or mobile number to see if everything's up-to-date.