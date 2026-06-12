PM Kisan Samman Nidhi ₹2,000 installment expected soon for farmers
India
The next ₹2,000 payment from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is expected soon.
This government program, started in 2018, aims to support small and marginal farmers by sending them ₹6,000 a year in three direct transfers.
The last payout landed on March 13.
e-KYC and land verification required
To keep getting payments, farmers need to finish their e-KYC and get their land records verified.
You can do e-KYC online with an OTP or face scan, or visit a Common Service Center for biometric verification.
Checking your payment status is simple, just head to the official PM Kisan site, go to "Farmers Corner," and enter your Aadhaar or mobile number to see if everything's up-to-date.