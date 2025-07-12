PM Modi addresses inequality reduction at Rozgar Mela
Prime Minister Modi shared some good news at the Rozgar Mela—he said inequality in India is dropping quickly, citing a recent World Bank report.
At this virtual event, over 51,000 people received job offer letters, with Indian Railways alone hiring more than 40,000.
Modi credited India's young population and democracy for these positive changes, adding that government reforms are helping empower the youth.
Modi talks about poverty alleviation
Modi highlighted that government initiatives have helped lift about 250 million people out of poverty during his time in office.
According to an International Labour Organisation report, over 900 million people have benefited from welfare schemes in the past decade.
He also pointed out programs like PM Surya Ghar Yojana and Drone Didi as examples of how young people and marginalized communities are getting new opportunities.