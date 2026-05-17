PM Modi and PM Kristersson announce India Sweden strategic partnership
India and Sweden have officially upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership, announced by Prime Minister Modi and Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson after talks in Gothenburg.
This new partnership is all about teaming up on defense, green technology, emerging technologies, and making connections between people from both countries.
PM Modi cites democracy and sustainability
Modi highlighted how both nations value democracy and sustainability, saying these are the foundation for their collaboration.
The leaders discussed working together on climate change, artificial intelligence, resilient supply chains, and even fighting global terrorism.
Modi also pointed out that India's massive scale plus Sweden's tech expertise could create solutions with worldwide impact.
The proposed India-European Union free trade agreement got a special mention as a chance to boost industry and innovation for both sides.