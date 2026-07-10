PM Modi announces India will build its own space station
Big news from Prime Minister Modi: India's getting ready to build its very own space station.
Announced at the "Melbourne Meets Modi" event, this move is the next step alongside preparations for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight after big wins like Chandrayaan's moon landing.
As Modi put it, India's progress is driven by the motto of "Grow More, Achieve More."
PM Modi highlights India's science leadership
Modhi highlighted how these space plans show India's drive to lead in global science and tech.
He also gave a shoutout to young innovators: more than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs are sparking creativity in schools, and startups like Skyroot Aerospace are making history with Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket launching soon.
As Modi said, these achievements aren't just milestones for India: they're contributions to the world.