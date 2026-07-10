PM Modi announces India will build its own space station

PM Modi highlights India's science leadership

Modhi highlighted how these space plans show India's drive to lead in global science and tech.

He also gave a shoutout to young innovators: more than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs are sparking creativity in schools, and startups like Skyroot Aerospace are making history with Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket launching soon.

As Modi said, these achievements aren't just milestones for India: they're contributions to the world.