PM Modi announces ₹1L/cr national research fund at IIT Delhi
India
Big news from IIT Delhi: PM Modi has announced ₹1 lakh crore funding aimed at bolstering research initiatives across the country.
Speaking at the convocation, he reiterated that the government is dedicated to providing resources and opportunities for young minds to excel in their respective fields.
Funding gives students more research resources
This funding is set to boost India's research scene, giving students and young minds more resources for discovery.
PM Modi encouraged students to dream big and use these opportunities for the country's growth, adding that research and innovation are the engines that will drive India's progress.