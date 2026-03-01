PM Modi announces ₹2,700cr boost for Puducherry

On Tuesday, 1 March 2026, PM Modi kicked off a bunch of new projects in Puducherry, together worth over ₹2,700 crore. The focus? Making life smoother with better transport, cleaner water, more jobs, and a greener city.

E-buses, smart control center coming up Get ready for e-buses to hit the streets under the PM e-Bus Seva scheme and a new smart control center to help manage city services.

There's also a big push for affordable housing and upgrades to water supply—some backed by French funding—plus dozens of road and infrastructure projects.

Industrial estate, education upgrades on the way A massive 750-acre industrial estate is coming up with spaces for pharma, textiles, IT, and research.

Students get new blocks at NIT Karaikal and JIPMER's cancer center is getting modernized.

Plus: university expansions and sprucing up Heritage Town.