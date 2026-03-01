PM Modi announces ₹2,700cr boost for Puducherry
On Tuesday, 1 March 2026, PM Modi kicked off a bunch of new projects in Puducherry, together worth over ₹2,700 crore.
The focus? Making life smoother with better transport, cleaner water, more jobs, and a greener city.
E-buses, smart control center coming up
Get ready for e-buses to hit the streets under the PM e-Bus Seva scheme and a new smart control center to help manage city services.
There's also a big push for affordable housing and upgrades to water supply—some backed by French funding—plus dozens of road and infrastructure projects.
Industrial estate, education upgrades on the way
A massive 750-acre industrial estate is coming up with spaces for pharma, textiles, IT, and research.
Students get new blocks at NIT Karaikal and JIPMER's cancer center is getting modernized.
Plus: university expansions and sprucing up Heritage Town.
Mangrove restoration & power sector projects included
Modi included mangrove restoration under the MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes) scheme in Puducherry (think: healthier coasts), along with power sector projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme—all part of making the city cleaner and future-ready.