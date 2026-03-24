PM Modi assures Parliament on oil reserves amid Iran war India Mar 24, 2026

Prime Minister Modi told Parliament on Monday (March 23, 2026) that the government is doing everything it can to shield India from the ripple effects of the U.S.-Iran war.

He called out attacks on ships and blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighted ongoing talks with leaders in the region, and shared that India's oil reserves have more than 5.3 million metric tons in strategic reserves and are working to reach 6.5 million metric tons.