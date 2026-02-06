PM Modi at PPC 2026: 'If you like gaming, create'
India
At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, PM Modi chatted with students about gaming, reminding them that while parents often worry about too much play, winning can make them proud.
He encouraged students not to just spend time online because "mobile data is cheap in India," but to start creating games themselves and become producers, not just consumers.
Over 4.5 crore people participated in this year's event
This year's event registered over 4.5 crore participants across India: 4,19,14,056 students from classes 6-12, 24,84,259 teachers and 6,15,064 parents.
The focus was on making exams less stressful and supporting holistic growth—following the National Education Policy 2020.
Modi also suggested weaving Indian stories into games and social media to get more support from parents for creative pursuits.