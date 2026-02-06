PM Modi at PPC 2026: 'If you like gaming, create' India Feb 06, 2026

At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, PM Modi chatted with students about gaming, reminding them that while parents often worry about too much play, winning can make them proud.

He encouraged students not to just spend time online because "mobile data is cheap in India," but to start creating games themselves and become producers, not just consumers.